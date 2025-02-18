Uncertainty looms large in the debate over library funding

Much remains “up in the air” when it comes to the future of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system’s funding, according to Mary Stein, the system’s assistant director.

“This is a rapidly developing story, as they say,” Stein told the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday.

Since 1986, the library system has been funded through a dedicated property tax millage, which has allowed it to build new branches, fund capital improvement projects and perform maintenance without taking on debt. The millage must be renewed every 10 years, and that time has come again.

Earlier this month, Mayor Sid Edwards proposed transferring funding dedicated to the library system to the city-parish’s general fund to help raise salaries for Baton Rouge Police Department officers. His proposal would see the library’s millage rate reduced from its current 11.1 mills to 9.8.

And at last Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting, the library system―cognizant of the economic and political pressures surrounding its millage―proposed having its own reduced rate of 10.5 mills go before voters on the Oct. 11 ballot. Under that proposal, the library would maintain dedicated funding. But after a lengthy meeting where more than 100 members of the community signed up to weigh in on the matter, the Metro Council failed to take any action on the item, effectively deleting it.

So, what happens now?

Stein says EBRPL officials have been in close communication with both Metro Council members and the mayor’s office, and the EBRPL Board of Control will host a special meeting at the Main Library at Goodwood at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss next steps. A regular board meeting is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday at the same location.

EBRPL officials have suggested that there could be room for movement in terms of mills, but maintaining dedicated funding appears to be a non-negotiable for the library system. They could present another proposal to the Metro Council on March 26.

Edwards’ proposal, meanwhile, is set to be considered by the Metro Council on March 12. If approved, it will go before voters on Oct. 11.

Should the Metro Council approve Edwards’ proposal on March 12, it’s unclear what might happen to EBRPL’s opportunity to present its own alternative on March 26.

“Attorneys have rendered different opinions about what happens if the March 12 item passes and our item would be on March 26,” Stein said. “I’ve gotten a lot of different opinions. It’s very confusing for the general public, and it’s very confusing for our staff.”

This story was originally published by Daily Report on Feb. 17.