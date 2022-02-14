What is trichology? sponsored by Cultivated Roots

It’s not a profession you hear about every day. A trichologist is a specialist who examines the hair and scalp to diagnose and recommend treatments for those battling hair loss, hair damage, or oily scalp. Sadairea August, owner of Cultivated Roots Wellness Salon in Baton Rouge, is a trichologist and says she was drawn to the health and wellness field because she grew up around women in the cosmetology industry.

Since 2018, she has been working with men and women of all races to treat a variety of hair loss and scalp disorders. Every scalp is different, so August approaches every patient with a customized treatment plan to achieve their hair re-growth goals. In recognition of Black History Month, Cultivated Roots is offering 20% off their consultation fee during February as a tribute to the many African American women who helped pave the way for August. Click here to learn more.