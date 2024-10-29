‘Today Show’ highlights Baton Rouge as a top fall travel destination

Earlier this month, travel expert Mark Ellwood joined the Today Show to share his top travel destinations for the fall.

Among his picks? None other than Baton Rouge.

Specifically, Ellwood highlighted the Red Stick’s not-too-cold, not-too-warm fall weather as well as the football programs of LSU and Southern University as the city’s main draws.

“If you’re even a little bit interested in college football, you will have a blast,” Ellwood said.

Ellwood also suggested Hotel Indigo in downtown Baton Rouge as a “lovely” place to stay when visiting. The hotel recently celebrated the completion of a year’s worth of renovations.

The other destinations highlighted by Ellwood were Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Greater Palm Springs, California; Ottawa, Canada; and the Caribbean island of Bonaire.

Visit Baton Rouge last week expressed its excitement about the nod on social media.

“We’re beyond thrilled to share the spotlight with four other amazing cities, and we’re extra proud to see our two iconic universities and the charming Hotel Indigo get a special shoutout as well,” the tourism agency writes.

