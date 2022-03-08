Tips for selling your Baton Rouge home in spring 2022, sponsored by Town and Parish Realty

Undoubtedly, you have been hearing about the strong seller’s market we are in, and you are thinking of selling your Baton Rouge home. Town & Parish has some tips for selling your Baton Rouge Home in Spring 2022.

Pricing Your Home

When discussing pricing with your real estate agent, allow them to help you. Ask to see how they arrived at the list price. Many sellers want to list high in this market since so many homes are going for over list price. This tactic is not a wise move. The public still knows what a fair price is, and we have seen some homes sit on the market listed for over fair market value. You will also run into appraisal issues if you list the home too high and ultimately accept an offer conditioned on appraisal. Read full article here