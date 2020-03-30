As Timothy Muffitt bids Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra farewell, he reflects on more than 20 years as its music director

After 20 seasons with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, it’s time for Timothy Muffitt to say goodbye. Since 1999, he has led the orchestra as music director and conductor.

During his tenure, he was simultaneously directing orchestras in Lansing, Michigan, and Chautauqua, New York, as well. He also served as host for WRKF’s classical radio show “Sunday Classics.”

Now, Muffitt is ready for a change of pace. This May, the Michigan native is stepping down from in front of the orchestra and transitioning into a new role as the local symphony’s music director laureate. His new position will be less hands-on, but he still plans to return often and support the orchestra as it searches for its next music director.

225 caught up with Muffitt to learn about his plans for the future and hear some of his favorite memories. brso.org

What was your favorite part about being music director at BRSO?

The interactions with the community. Music was the medium, but orchestras are about community building also. It was a great thrill to work with the incredible musicians of the orchestra with the job being to bring the people of Baton Rouge together to celebrate and enjoy great music.

Do you have a favorite memory from your time at BRSO?

I have a few. When what we do is play concerts of the world’s greatest music, every concert is a special and memorable event. I think the things that really stand out as powerful memories are those events that were especially significant to the community. For example, the concert we did called Louisiana Gospel Tradition [in 2013], where we had gospel choirs from all over the city—black and white—coming together in one place, on one night, to make and enjoy music.

If you could go back and do one thing differently, what would it be?

Nothing. I feel like as an organization we consistently brought a great product to this community, and I’m very proud of that.

What are your plans for the future?

In my business, it’s important to shake things up once in a while. My plan is to create a little space and see what might step into that space. I’ll still be involved with the BRSO for a few years to come as music director laureate. I’ll be much less involved with the day-to-day operations of the organization, but I’ll still be a resource to ease the transition to a new music director.

This article was originally published in the April 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.