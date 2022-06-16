Is it time to repair or replace your AC system? sponsored by Southern Air

Whether you’re repairing or replacing your AC system, Southern Air of Baton Rouge has you covered. For a limited time, Southern Air is offering 0% financing for 72 months on new system installations – so check out our exclusive 225 offer to get yours today. Here are some tips to help you know whether you should repair or replace your system:

Repair: Since almost every part of a central AC system is hidden, it’s easy for problems to go unnoticed. Check for these signs and have repairs done before things get out of hand.

• Spiking energy bills

• Blowing warm air

• Uneven cooling

• Little to no airflow

• Frequent cycling

• High humidity

• Abnormal noises

• Foul odor