Is it time to repair or replace your AC system? sponsored by Southern Air

Is it time to repair or replace your AC system?

  • Sponsored Content

Whether you’re repairing or replacing your AC system, Southern Air of Baton Rouge has you covered. For a limited time, Southern Air is offering 0% financing for 72 months on new system installations – so check out our exclusive 225 offer to get yours today. Here are some tips to help you know whether you should repair or replace your system:

Repair: Since almost every part of a central AC system is hidden, it’s easy for problems to go unnoticed. Check for these signs and have repairs done before things get out of hand.

• Spiking energy bills
• Blowing warm air
• Uneven cooling
• Little to no airflow
• Frequent cycling
• High humidity
• Abnormal noises
• Foul odor

Replace: Your air conditioner will show signs of deterioration long before it completely stops working. Look for these signs:

• The unit is over 10 years old
• R-22 use
• Abnormally high energy bills
• Inadequate cooling
• Strange noises or odors
• Poor air quality

 


