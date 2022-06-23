It’s time for a new AC … what size do I need? sponsored by Southern Air

Once you’ve determined that your AC needs to be replaced, it’s time to start looking for a new AC unit. Choosing one depends on several factors, including the size of your home, design of the system, your preferred performance level and, of course, budget.

The size, or tonnage, of your new AC unit refers to how much cooling power the air conditioner can supply. To calculate how much cooling power your home needs, consider these factors:

• Square footage

• Number of residents

• Heat-generating appliances

• Number and type of windows

• Sun exposure

• Insulation type