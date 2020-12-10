John Emery's touchdown run was one of the lone bright spots for LSU against Alabama last Saturday. Photo courtesy LSU Athletics.

No one honestly predicted or expected LSU to beat Alabama.

The Tide are the top-ranked team in the country, and the Tigers are going through one of their toughest seasons in recent memory. So the 55-17 final score didn’t really surprise many around Baton Rouge.

But that in itself is part of the problem. LSU is just one year removed from possibly the greatest season in the history of college football, and less than 12 months later is unsurprised by a 40-point defeat to the rivals that you aim to become.

It’s been tough to find many positives surrounding LSU football this season, and the news that has trickled out since Saturday’s blowout has made it even more challenging. Five-star tight end Arik Gilbert has decided to opt out for the rest of the season, and he may even be considering transferring from the program.

Other reports suggest there could be several more Tigers opting out before the end of the season. Add to it the fact that the early signing period for high school athletes is less than a week away, and the near future of LSU’s program is seemingly in the balance.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser go through all the major talking points regarding the state of the LSU football program and try to find some semblance of positivity to spread around Baton Rouge.

It still may not be pretty on the field when LSU travels to take on No. 6 Florida this weekend, but this year’s signing class has the potential to bring some good news to Tiger fans.

Check out the full podcast below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube.