Its no secret LSU fans have wanted to see more out of the Tiger offense.

No one knows this better than senior tight end Foster Moreau, who is entering his fourth year in Baton Rouge under his fourth offensive coordinator. Moreau has worked with former coordinators Cam Cameron and Matt Canada, as well as current OC Steve Ensminger, who filled in an interim role in 2016.

But the senior finally feels like the 2018 offense will be the best he’s had at LSU, showing his confidence in Ensminger by calling him, “the best in-game play-caller in the country.”

Moreau also spoke about transfer quarterback Joe Burrow’s addition to the QB room, as well as how the offense has handled the pressures and criticisms directed at the Tiger offense in recent years.

