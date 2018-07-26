Each football season brings a new crop of players itching to impact the team.

This year is no different. But in addition to a fresh class of recruits, LSU added three big-name transfers last season who are finally ready to make their mark.

In last week’s episode of the podcast, we caught up with wide receiver transfer—and new No. 7—Jonathan Giles. This week, we’ll round out the rest of the transfers with defensive end Breiden Fehoko and tight end Thaddeus Moss.

Fehoko made his way to LSU via Texas Tech, where he started 25 games in two season and racked up 19 tackles (7.5 for loss) with a pair of sacks and even an interception. He was impactful in practices and scrimmages last season but had to sit out the entire year due to the NCAA’s transfer policy. He and fellow defensive end Rashard Lawrence will team up to be one of the most dynamic defensive line duos in college football.

Moss is a similar story, choosing to leave North Carolina State for LSU after his freshman season two years ago. He played in seven games with three starts for the Wolfpack, hauling in six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. He also had to sit out a year but says he used that time to work on several aspects of his game so he can better improve the Tiger offense.

Keep an eye out for both guys this fall. They may be new faces, but they come to Baton Rouge with experience under their belts and a hunger to prove themselves to the college football world.

