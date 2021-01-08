LSU was on the verge of ending its 2020 season in a historically negative light.

The Tigers had to travel to No. 6 Florida before hosting a hot Ole Miss squad in back-to-back weeks before inevitably jumping on the coaching carousel throughout the postseason for its multitude of staff changes.

But things have taken a brighter turn for LSU since that low point of being 3-5, as the Tigers rattled off a massive upset win over the Gators followed by a shootout victory against the Rebels. Freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte set a new LSU record with 308 receiving yards in the season finale, giving fans some newfound optimism to close out the year.