Well, that stunk.

For the eighth straight time, LSU fell to Alabama. And it wasn’t pretty.

The Tigers failed to get on the scoreboard, getting shut out by Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in a 29-0 defeat. LSU managed just 12 rushing yards in the game, while the offense as a whole mustered just 196 yards, giving no help to the defense that held Alabama to half its season average in points.

The good news is LSU fell to just No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, meaning there is still plenty for the Tigers to play for.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down the abomination that was the Alabama game and discuss whether the Tide’s dominance over college football is good for the sport. They also preview this weekend’s matchup with Arkansas, which has struggled for most of this season but is looking for its first conference win of the year.

What were your thoughts following the Alabama loss? Let us know your thoughts on this week’s topics in the comments below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit your questions, concerns or comments.

