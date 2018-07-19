Everyone in Baton Rouge knows how coveted the No. 7 jersey is for the LSU football program.

It’s been worn by the best of the best and symbolizes the biggest playmaker on the field for the Tigers. So its saying a lot that Giles—a guy who has yet to take an in-game snap for LSU—has already impressed enough to earn the honors.

The expectations are high for Giles, who racked up 1,158 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 catches two years ago at Texas Tech before transferring to LSU last year. He’s the apparent leader among the deep and talented wide receiver group and will no doubt be a big part of the Tigers’ new-look offense this fall.

We caught up with Giles this summer to chat about why he picked LSU, what it means to wear the No. 7 jersey and what the offense might look like this season. He also tells us his favorite food adventures since arriving in Baton Rouge.

Check out the newest episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast on iTunes, or listen to it on Soundcloud below. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast so you can get these sent straight to your phone each week throughout the football season.

And remember you can always send us your own questions, topics to cover or players to chat with. Just shoot us a message on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also message Mark directly on Twitter @MarkClements225.

Thanks for listening!