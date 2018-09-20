LSU did it again.

Despite nearly every member of the national (and local) media betting against Coach O and his crew, the Tigers pulled off another improbable upset with a 22-21 win on the road at Auburn.

Quarterback Joe Burrow methodically moved LSU down the field for the final 5:38 of the game before Division II transfer kicker Cole Tracy drilled a 42-yard field goal as time expired to boost the Tigers to victory. It was a true dog fight for 60 minutes and finished as what is easily the biggest win in Ed Orgeron’s head coaching career and one of the most monumental victories for LSU’s program in recent memory.

The win catapulted LSU up to No. 6 in the polls, after the Tigers started at No. 25 just three weeks ago. But does this push them into legitimate title contention?

That’s one of the main topics of debate in this week’s Tiger Pride Podcast, as co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down LSU’s win at Auburn and look ahead at Saturday’s matchup with Louisiana Tech.

The visiting Bulldogs enter the game 2-0 with a pair of wins over South Alabama and Southern before last week’s bye week. Chock full of in-state talent, Louisiana Tech will be trying to sniff out an upset Saturday.

So, is LSU a legitimate player in the SEC West? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit your questions, concerns or comments.

