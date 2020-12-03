There was one sequence during LSU’s 20-7 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday that seemed to sum up how the season has gone for the Tigers.

The Tigers trailed the Aggies 10-0 in the second quarter when quarterback T.J. Finley dropped back to pass. He delivered a beautifully weighted pass that receiver Kayshon Boutte appeared to catch as he fell into the front corner of the endzone for a touchdown.

The play was ultimately reviewed and overturned, ruling that Boutte bobbled the pass as he went to the ground and out of bounds. The very next play, another Finley pass got ricocheted into the air and intercepted by Texas A&M. Just like that, LSU lost seven points and the football.

It was a fitting picture of how 2020 has gone for the Tigers—as soon as you think you’ve got a good thing going, something else goes drastically wrong.

On a night where the defense played its best game of the season, the offense couldn’t get anything going. The Tiger defense held the Aggies to their second lowest point total and fewest passing yards on the season, but the offense also put up its fewest points all year in the defeat.

It doesn’t get much easier for LSU moving forward either. It’ll face No. 1 Alabama this weekend before a trip to No. 6 Florida in two weeks.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down the loss to the Aggies and tell you what you can look forward to in these coming weeks even with a pair of tough games on the horizon.

Check out the full podcast below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. We welcome all your interactions on 225‘s social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or follow Mark and Jerit on Twitter for any questions you might have.