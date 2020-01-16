What. A. Season.

The 2019 campaign for LSU football was one we’ll never forget. The Tigers finished the year a perfect 15-0, capping off their undefeated run with a 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship game in New Orleans on Monday.

The script for the finale went just about the same as the rest of LSU’s games this season: Joe Burrow and the offense were unstoppable, the defense made enough plays when it had to, and the Tigers pulled away for a monumental victory.

Not only was it a special season that will live on forever in the hearts and minds of LSU fans, but it will go down as one of the best in college football history.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser relive all the big moments from LSU’s fourth national championship and add their thoughts to the discussion of where this Tigers team stacks up among the greatest of all time.

If you’ve followed the podcast throughout the year, you’ve repeatedly heard that you should enjoy and appreciate what you watched unfold before you’re eyes. Because there may never be another season like 2019.

It’s been an incredibly fun season to be following LSU football, and we appreciate all of you for joining us on this ride. If you enjoyed it, we are always thankful for any follows/reviews you’re willing to give. This may be our last episode of this remarkable season, but there’s plenty more content coming very soon.

Thanks so much for listening!