Playing in The Swamp is never an easy task.

Florida typically has a pretty formidable team, and the raucous crowd down in Gainesville doesn’t make it any easier. Ed Orgeron and company has kept the mindset—rightfully so—that LSU has a lot it can still improve on. But the team has to be feeling pretty good about itself as it travels to The Swamp for the second time in as many years.

LSU is coming off its best all-around performance of the year in a 45-16 win against Ole Miss, holding the Rebels’ strong passing offense to just 178 yards through the air. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had his best game of the season as well, throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a team-high 96 yards rushing and another score on the ground. Running backs Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire shared the bulk of the carries to combine for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while nine different receivers got involved in the passing game.

The one hiccup that plagued LSU was a pair of fumbles in the red zone that could have led to even more points. But the Tigers put together their strongest 60-minute showing so far this year and will look to carry that over into this week’s matchup with Florida.

The No. 22 Gators enter the picture 4-1 for the year with its lone loss coming to a surprisingly good Kentucky team, marking the first time in 31 years the Wildcats have won that contest. Florida is led by former LSU quarterback commit Feleipe Franks, who has thrown for 961 yards on the year with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, as well as the strongest defense the Tigers will have faced this year.

Do you think LSU is playing its best football of the year? Can its perfect record survive another trip to The Swamp?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit your questions, concerns or comments.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud (be sure to leave us a review!) so you can catch every episode as soon as it drops. You can also find it on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages. And be sure to to check out TigerDetails.com for all your daily LSU news and alerts.

Thanks for listening, and we’ll see y’all next week!