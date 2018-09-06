What an opening week of football.

Despite being labeled as underdogs by nearly every national pundit (and Vegas oddsmakers), LSU came out in week one and trounced Miami, 33-17, to send shockwaves throughout college football. The Tigers jumped from No. 25 to as high as No. 11 after the impressive victory and even had some of those well-known analysts issuing apologies to the team for overlooking them.

After months of speculation and predictions, it was our first chance to see the team in action. Tiger Pride Podcast co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser break down all the good, the bad and the “meh” from the weekend’s matchup, pick their offensive and defensive players of the week and give you the latest news on the team as they head into the weekend to face Southeastern in week two.

What did you think of LSU’s win against Miami? Did it change your outlook on the season at all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit your questions, concerns or comments.

