How ’bout them Tigers?!

The LSU Tigers, that is. Despite being home underdogs, going down 20-0 early in the game and facing a top-10 opponent in Auburn, LSU fought back to secure a 27-23 win and instill some much-needed confidence into Tiger Nation.

In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser talk about the historic comeback in Tiger Stadium and dish out their players of the week picks, before moving on to the matchup with Ole Miss this weekend in Oxford. The Tigers—surprisingly—control their own destiny in the SEC, but they’ll need to get through the high-powered Rebels offense first.

We’ve also included an interview with Baton Rouge’s own Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins, who holds the world record in the 100-meter-dash for a 101-year-old. You read that right. Hear about how she trains and still maintains her athletic side.

