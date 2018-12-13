Take a trip with me down memory lane.

Just a mere four months ago, things were not looking great for the LSU football program. Three key players were suspended from the team for conduct. Two quarterbacks transferred. And one new offensive coordinator was already under fire before ever calling a play that season.

People were wondering if this guy named Cole Tracy, who was plucked from a Division II school, would be worth a one-year scholarship to be the kicker. Some questioned why the Tigers were so excited about an Ohio State backup quarterback taking over in Baton Rouge. And many, if not most, feared LSU’s run game would suffer without an elite back like Derrius Guice or Leonard Fournette toting the rock.

It’s funny to look back at the start of the season and see which questions were answered, which concerns lingered and which players lived up to expectations. Hindsight is always 20/20, but just how different did this season go compared to our prior expectations?

Well, Jerit and I decided to take a stab and poke fun at ourselves. We pulled predictions, quotes and comments from our preseason predictions episode of the podcast to where we hit, where we missed and how we fared in our outlook on the season.

Some predictions were spot on, while others could not have been more far off. So come have some fun with us as we meander through this slow period of the college football season in preparation for LSU’s Fiesta Bowl showdown with UCF.

Feel free to let us know how wrong (or right!) we were, and give us your thoughts on how the season turned out in the comments below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit your questions, concerns or comments.

