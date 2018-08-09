It’s been a long time since LSU entered a football season with so many questions on offense.

Who’s going to play quarterback? Who will start at running back? Which receivers are going to emerge?

The Tiger offense seemingly has a ton of talent, but most of it is unproven. In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-host Jerit Roser of TigerDetails.com is back in action with Mark Clements to break down LSU’s offense position-by-position, giving their thoughts on potential starters, expectations and overall outlook on the 2018 group.

What do you think the Tigers will look like when they take the field in less than a month? Let us know in the comments below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit you questions and thoughts.

