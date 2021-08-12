Once a Tiger, always a Tiger: Building a school legacy that lasts [Sponsored]

1979

Five Baton Rouge families joined together in prayer, committed to forming a college preparatory school grounded in Christian faith and principles. As the Koch, Love, Michaelson, Tabb, and Snoddy families began the complex task of integrating faith and learning, they established three pillars of purpose—academics, arts, and athletics—all resting upon a foundational faith in Jesus Christ. Their dreams formed the vision behind The Dunham School’s mission to educate minds and hearts for Christ.

1981

The Chapel School officially opened at The Chapel on the Campus Church on the LSU campus with an enrollment of 89 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. In that same year, Trafton Academy opened its high school on Roy Emerson Drive, the current site of The Dunham School.

1982

The Chapel School moved to a new location, and, by 1985, the school had outgrown that campus.

1988

The name of the school officially changed to The Chapel Trafton School.

1996

The school was renamed The Dunham School in honor of longtime supporter Mrs. Katharine O. Dunham.

1999

Harkness learning, a lively student-centered, discussion-based teaching method is implemented.

2005

Dunham is named a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

2007

The McKay Academic Center for Excellence opens.

2009

A 1-to-1 technology program in partnership with Apple, Inc.

2011

Dunham receives its first Apple Distinguished School Award.

2018

Cited as one of the most innovative schools in the country, Dunham is selected to participate in national research projects by Gallup, Inc., and Apple.

2019

The school receives its seventh consecutive Apple Distinguished School Award.

2020

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dunham quickly and seamlessly transitions to distance learning in March before fully reopening for face-to-face learning at the start of the 2020-2021 school year in August with 760 students in grades PK3-12th grade.

2021

The school announces the launch of the Dunham Early Childhood Center for two-year-old students.

At Dunham, learning goes beyond the classroom. In addition to an academic program that includes STEM, robotics, and coding, as well as fine arts and competitive athletic programs, students benefit from a wide array of community service, leadership, enrichment, and travel opportunities designed to help students broaden their horizons, find shared interests, express their school pride, and grow in faith. To learn more about The Dunham School, visit dunhamschool.org or call 225-767-7097 to schedule a tour.

