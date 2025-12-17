Three Baton Rouge actors on why they believe the performing arts matter

On the heels of the shocking closure of Theatre Baton Rouge just shy of its 80th anniversary, it hasn’t been the easiest year for local performers. But thespians find hope on the stage—and in absorbing the many shows that continue to play out across the Capital Region. Here, they offer a window into the world of community theater.

Thomas Jackson, Creative specialist, River Center Theatre for Performing Arts

How did you get into theater?

I was one of those kids doing all the sports, and one year I finally got to do theater. I took a little theater class at Parkview Baptist. That same year, I jumped into a Playmakers of Baton Rouge show, Pinocchio. It was a fever dream to remember, but super cute.

I was signed, sealed, delivered from

then on.

Favorite role you’ve played locally?

Waitress at Theatre Baton Rouge. I played Ogie. He’s nothing but absolute joy all bundled into one person.

Favorite local theater memory as an audience member?

I just saw Cabaret at Ascension Community Theatre. The direction was impeccable. It gave me a breath. It was a pump of oxygen into the veins. I thought, “We have great theater. People are still doing it. Everything is perfectly fine.” If we can do shows like that even out in Ascension, we’re golden.

What other behind-the-scenes theater roles have you done, and what do you enjoy about that side of it?

I’ve stage managed and I do tech. Seeing the way things work backstage is amazing. You’re watching the mechanics underneath this beautiful machine.

How do you get into character?

I’ll create a playlist and a routine for each show. Sometimes I think of a drink the character would have. It’s about creating a vibe.

Why is community theater important?

It’s an energetic exchange. When someone says something funny onstage, you laugh. You clap. You feel good. That emotional release, you don’t find it just anywhere. Community theater lets you have that. … Baton Rouge’s theater scene is still growing. New micro theaters like the Shoestring Theatre Co. and Strike Theater have emerged in just the past year, creating fresh opportunities for local performers and audiences.

Isabella Walton, Freshman, Spelman College, and theater enthusiast

When and how did you get into theater?

During my sophomore year at St. Joseph’s Academy, I did a few school shows and then got involved with Theatre Baton Rouge the summer before junior year, starting with Alice in Wonderland. I joined their Young Actors Program and worked backstage on their City Series.

What’s your favorite local show you’ve performed in?

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical by TBR was my favorite musical because the cast was amazing and the choreography really challenged me. I’m not a choir kid, but I learned how to push myself musically. For a play, I’d say TBR’s Radium Girls.

What makes community theater special to you?

It’s a mix of people. At school, it’s all your same-age peers, but in community theater, you work with people from all walks of life. There are retirees, middle schoolers and college students all learning from each other. That energy is so unique.

Favorite show you’ve watched locally?

The Mousetrap at Sullivan Theater. I didn’t know the play, so the twist at the end completely surprised me. Everyone’s British accents were so convincing. I was hooked the whole time.

How long have you been involved in theater?

If you count Sunday school productions, then since I was like 3. But the first time I was in a proper theater was the Baton Rouge Little Theater in the early 2000s. I was in Umbrella.

What’s your favorite local show you’ve performed in?

Ascension Community Theatre’s Cabaret, hands down. The Emcee is a character I never thought I’d have the chance to play. A lot of people would see a feminine-presenting person auditioning for the Emcee and just kind of hand wave it, but the director, Heath McNeese, gave me the chance and I’m very grateful for it.

Favorite local theater memory as an audience member?

I saw Baton Rouge Little Theater’s Sweeney Todd when I was 12. Driving home afterward, my parents asked what I thought. I said, “I don’t know. It was good, but kind of over the top … like how far the blood shot when Todd would slit victims’ throats.” They were like, “No, that’s realistic.” And that’s the day I learned what blood pressure is!

What do you enjoy most about working behind the scenes?

I love the challenges of backstage work. Every show has the same kind of foundation skills, but each lighting or sound design or reset build is unique. I really enjoy collaborating with people to bring art to life.

How do you get into character?

I build characters around sensations, movements and physicality. I decide which physical traits define them and work in that space to feel out the character. Sometimes I write character charts and connect them to how they relate to others.

Why is local theater important?

I’m on the board of the Sullivan Theater. Being part of the community means meeting and connecting with people and seeing all the different kinds of folks who find a safe space to be themselves and explore new ways to create through theater. I think a lot of healing happens in community, and local theater is about that, first and foremost.