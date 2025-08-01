The Golden Band from Tigerland’s fourth-ever female drum major will take the field this season

On Sept. 6, beneath the stately oaks and broad magnolias, LSU’s campus will once again come alive with the roar of the four iconic notes that have become as synonymous with the university as Mike the Tiger or purple and gold. Drums pounding. Trumpets blaring. The Golden Band from Tigerland’s descent down Victory Hill is one of the many time-tested hallmarks of LSU football tradition. And this year, a woman will lead the march of some 325 student musicians as Catherine Mansfield makes her debut as just the fourth female drum major in LSU history.

In the not-so-distant past, Kristie Smith made a similar debut—as the first-ever female Tiger Band drum major in 1999. Setting a new precedent, Smith paved the way for other women and helped reshape the public’s view of the prestigious role.

“Until there’s a first, there’s always an assumption that it’s not a thing,” Smith says. “For me, it was twice the honor. It meant so much to me that they felt I was truly worthy enough of the position to be the one to break that mold.”

Smith’s example set the stage for Mindy Hebert Aguillard to follow as drum major the following year in 2000.

“Once Kristie got it, I knew I had to try,” she says. But it wasn’t until 2014, with Mary Bahlinger Motes, that the band would see a third woman ascend to the position.

“I knew there had been other girls because when I did a camp in high school, I met Kristie,” Motes says. “That really opened it up for me—it made it seem like a possibility. The idea seems intimidating without seeing it yourself.”

Like her predecessors, Mansfield grew up playing and loving music, starting with piano at age 5 and the flute in fourth grade. When it came time for high school, the New Orleans native chose St. Mary’s Dominican High School for one very specific reason: its all-girl marching band.

“I wanted to continue with band, and many of the all-girl schools don’t have their own band,” Mansfield explains. “Going to Dominican and being able to serve as drum major of one of the only all-girl marching bands in New Orleans was very formative for me.”

With these experiences under her belt—and her piccolo—Mansfield entered Tiger Band determined to continue in leadership roles. Going into her sophomore year, she auditioned for section leader and was chosen.

“I knew I had the capacity to do it even though I was younger,” she says. “From there, I kept saying to myself, ‘What’s the next step?’”

For the next two years, Mansfield dedicated herself to not just perfecting her craft but also to creating friendships and cultivating a close-knit band environment.

When it came time to audition for drum major for her senior year, she says she told herself to just go for it.

“It still doesn’t feel all the way real,” Mansfield says of being awarded the role. “I am so incredibly grateful to follow in the footsteps of the three women before me and the 100-something men.”

As the days until the season’s start—and until that faithful march down Victory Hill—slowly tick away, Mansfield is most excited to interact with fans, and for the fans to once again see a woman leading the Golden Band from Tigerland.

“Visibility is so important to help people stop and appreciate that a woman can and should have this role,” she says. “My hope is that maybe when little girls see the band marching by, they are inspired to dream big.”

Over the years

Kristie Smith (1999)

“For my first pregame, it was the first year they added jumbotrons in the end zones. I remember the guy on the field with the camera saying to me, ‘Your face is going to be the first thing on those screens.’”

Mindy Hebert Aguillard (2000)

“You never know if you helped inspire someone to be in the band, to be a cheerleader or even just to go to LSU.”

Mary Bahlinger Motes (2014)

“When I was preparing for the season, I went to the stage makeup class for the Golden Girls. I told them I wanted to look like a girl from far away.”

Well wishes for Mansfield

“Enjoy every minute! Don’t waste time doubting how you got there or questioning if you’ll be able to handle this or that event, pressure, task, etc. Just be present, and soak it all in. Every moment is worth it!”

—Smith

“I wish her the best of luck. I would tell her to remember to make music and have fun. I’m so happy that she gets to be a part of this legacy.”

— Aguillard



“Write down your special moments. Take time to enjoy it—the fact that you put this work in and you’re in charge. You know how to do this, and you will be great.”

—Motes

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2025 Tiger Pride edition.