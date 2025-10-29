The Belle of Baton Rouge casino has officially rebranded

The Belle of Baton Rouge is now officially Bally’s Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel after a sweeping multimillion-dollar transformation was announced Monday ahead of its planned December opening.

The new land-based complex will feature 25,000 square feet of modern gaming space, including Vegas-style slots and table games, a large sportsbook with a 46-foot big screen and 14 betting kiosks, as well as refreshed entertainment amenities. The property will open pending final approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control board.

At its “Dining Depot,” paying homage to the property’s historic train station roots, visitors will find new restaurant concepts such as Hearth Pizzeria, Shuck’s Oyster Bar, curated wine bar Vintage 1806, Maritime Coffee, and The Terrace, an open-air dining area overlooking the casino floor.

Additional offerings include Pelican Pins, a two-lane bowling alley, and The Barge and Embers Casino & Bar featuring elevated cocktails, craft beer and luxury gaming lounges.

General manager Richard Cannon says in a prepared statement that the project aims to “light up downtown” and revitalize the riverfront corridor. The adjacent 10-story Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel, already open, offers 242 rooms, luxury suites, a modern fitness center and VIP lounge.

