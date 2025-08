The 2025 LSU Football schedule

Aug. 30

Clemson

Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

Sept. 6

Louisiana Tech

Tiger Stadium

Sept. 13

Florida

Tiger Stadium

Sept. 20

Southeastern Louisiana

Tiger Stadium

Sept. 27

Ole Miss

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi

Oct. 11 • Homecoming

South Carolina

Tiger Stadium

Oct. 18

Vanderbilt

FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Oct. 25

Texas A&M

Tiger Stadium

Nov. 8

Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Nov. 15

Arkansas

Tiger Stadium

Nov. 22

Western Kentucky

Tiger Stadium

Nov. 29

Oklahoma

Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2025 Tiger Pride edition.