Tell us who deserves a spot on the 2026 Best of 225 Awards ballot

Alright, Baton Rouge, it’s that time again. It’s time to nominate your local favorites for the Best of 225 Awards.

We need to know who you think deserves a coveted spot on this year’s ballot. Think you know who serves up the best burger in Baton Rouge? Or want to get your fave music venue in the running? Tell us by submitting your picks here. That page is also where businesses can find downloadable graphics to encourage customers to nominate them.

Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like now through Jan. 31. Nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important, because they determine which people and businesses will end up on the ballot next year. They’ll be followed by voting from Feb. 25, 2026, to April 8, 2026.

See which people and businesses topped the Best of 225 lists in 2025 by clicking here.