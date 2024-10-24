Tell us what you think of 225 for a chance to win a $200 gift card to a local restaurant

We at 225 Magazine pride ourselves on our coverage of the people and places that make the Capital Region special, from restaurants shaping our culinary scene to the organizations working to make Baton Rouge a better place to live.

We are continuously striving to improve our magazine and newsletter—and we want feedback from you, our readers. We invite you to take this opportunity to let us know how we might improve and what interests you most about 225.

Please give us 5 minutes of your time—and insights—by clicking the link below and filling out our readership survey. All respondents who qualify and complete the survey will be entered in a drawing to win one of THREE gift cards ($200 value) to a restaurant of your choice in the Capital Region. Take the survey here. We thank you in advance for your participation!