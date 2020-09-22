It’s almost our birthday! 225 launched 15 years ago this November. To celebrate, our team is currently putting the finishing touches on a special commemorative edition of 225. Our November issue will reflect on the ways the Capital City has changed over the past decade and a half—and how our magazine has told those stories.

Since day one, our goal has been to help Baton Rouge residents discover and celebrate our city. And the key to our best storytelling has always been you: our readers. That’s why we want to feature you.

We’re taking reader photo and answer submissions to the following questions:

1). Why do you call Baton Rouge home, and what makes you proud to live here?

2). What has 225 meant to you over the years? Why do you pick up the magazine or read our newsletters?

Please send your answers to one or both of these questions to [email protected]. Be sure to include your first and last name and a photo of yourself!