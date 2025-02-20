TEDxBatonRouge is returning with a special recognition

TEDxBatonRouge is returning in November to the Manship Theatre as one of only two events in North America to be recognized as a TED Countdown Anchor Event.

The event’s theme is Unseen Currents, with the aim of bringing together bold thinkers, creative problem-solvers, and industry leaders to tackle one of the most urgent challenges of our time: climate change.

TED Countdown is a global TED initiative designed to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis. While more than 3,600 TED events are scheduled this year, only 18 are recognized as TED Countdown Anchor Events.

“Being recognized and named a TED Countdown Anchor Event provides us an even greater opportunity to showcase how South Louisiana—long seen as ground zero for climate change—can also be a hub for climate solutions,” says Melissa Thompson, TEDxBatonRouge co-organizer. “Baton Rouge sits at the intersection of industry, innovation, and environmental impact. This event is about exploring what’s possible when we come together to take action.”

This year, TEDxBatonRouge―scheduled for Nov. 13―will feature dynamic talks, interactive experiences and hands-on activation stations showcasing climate innovations from South Louisiana and beyond. Speakers will include local and national thought leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists and creatives working on bold solutions.

“One of the most powerful things about TEDx events is their ability to bring together people from every sector—public, private, and nonprofit—to build momentum for real change,” Thompson adds. “This isn’t about blame—it’s about opportunity. The future is being shaped right here, and we want the world to see it.”

The event is being co-organized by Thompson, who helped launch TEDxLSU in 2023, and Adrian Owen Jones, a partner at Success Labs.

(Disclosure: Melara Enterprises Chief Content Officer Penny Font is a member of the Community Advisory Board for TEDxBatonRouge.)

This story was originally published by Daily Report on Feb. 20.