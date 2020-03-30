Take a look at Michelangelo’s famous Sistine Chapel murals … on the floor of the River Center

At the Sistine Chapel, visitors crane their necks toward the high ceilings to admire the amazing pieces of art painstakingly painted by the great Michelangelo.

Travelers must venture to the Vatican City to appreciate his frescoes. But this month, Baton Rougeans will have the chance to see these large masterpieces up close.

The Raising Cane’s River Center will host the World Touring Exhibition’s unique exhibit, “Michelangelo—A Different View,” showcasing more than 50 images officially licensed by the Vatican Museums.

How does it all work? The Sistine Chapel’s ceiling frescoes have been replicated using photomechanical technology to reproduce them onto fabric webs. The result is a nearly-to-scale and true-to-life viewing experience that captures the fine details of the original works.

The replicated Sistine Chapel frescoes will be cordoned off on the floor in the center of an exhibition room inside the River Center. The new vantage point allows art and history fans to see details that would be hard to take in otherwise, says River Center Marketing Manager Alysia Descoteaux.

Other artworks by Michelangelo and some of the artists who inspired him will line the walls to contextualize the Sistine Chapel art.

“I think it’s a cool way to commemorate Michelangelo’s work,” Descoteaux says. “The River Center is so grateful to be able to host it.”

The center of the Sistine Chapel frescoes consists of nine panels, each depicting a different scene from Genesis—from “The Separation of Light from Darkness” through “The Drunkenness of Noah.” Surrounding the panels are images of prophets and five oracles from Ancient Greece, and the corners are decorated with twisted male nudes.

One thing to look out for in each of Michelangelo’s artworks is his unique signature. Instead of signing his paintings, he paints himself into them. It’s like playing “Where’s Waldo,”Descoteaux says, as viewers search the paintings for Michelangelo. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

This article was originally published in the April 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.