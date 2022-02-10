Support Black businesses in Baton Rouge, sponsored by Visit Baton Rouge

Sponsored by

Baton Rouge features not just a rich diverse culture, but also local businesses that play a part in making our city special and welcoming. In honor of Black History Month, Visit Baton Rouge has curated a list of local Black-owned businesses where you can show your support all year round.

Many Black-owned restaurants, attractions, and retail shops offer a unique way to get acquainted with the city’s history—from the flavorful food that has you coming back for seconds to fresh ideas to add to your wardrobe’s color palette. Whether it’s snapping an Instagram-worthy photo at Art Buzz Studios, or grabbing a bite to eat at the Chicken Shack, show your love for the capital city and Black-owned businesses this February.