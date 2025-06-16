How to submit nominees for inRegister’s Women with a Cause issue

It’s almost time for inRegister‘s annual Women with a Cause issue, and our sister publication wants to hear from you.

The magazine is looking for local women who give back to the community selflessly through nonprofit work, whether that be with children, animals, litter or so much more. A select group will be chosen to be a part of its September edition, with the stories of their charitable work and the impact they, and the organizations they contribute to, are making in the local community.

Share the story of how these women are shaping our Capital City for the greater good by giving their time to others by completing the form here. The deadline for submissions is July 11, 2025. Read the profiles of the 2024 Women with a Cause honorees here.

