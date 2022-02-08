Study looks at food insecurity, obesity and Black women’s health, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical

The study will enroll 60 Black women ages 18 to 35 with obesity, 30 of them with food insecurity and 30 who have enough food for an active and healthy life. Researchers will assess episodes of food insecurity and stress on a weekly basis. Participants will fill out questionnaires to assess psychological factors and researchers will measure physical responses to stress, such as the levels of cortisol and c-reactive protein.

New insights into the cyclic nature of food insecurity will help address the underlying mechanisms of obesity, help offset food insecurity’s impacts on obesity, and reduce health disparities in minority communities. Click here to learn more.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE