Stronger storms may require further investment and repair of infrastructure

Storms are becoming more severe, meaning Louisiana may need to harden road shoulders and embankments more than it has in response to prior hurricanes, a state Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson says.

“Clearly the biggest lesson [from Hurricane Ida] for me is the need to prepare to accelerate everything we do pre-storm impact, which is not an easy or simple task,” DOTD’s Rodney Mallet says. “From a long-term perspective we have to address climate change and find ways to meaningfully invest in infrastructure.”

Officials are in the process of assessing Hurricane Ida’s damage to the state’s roads and bridges. Numerous moveable bridges sustained significant damage, the department says.