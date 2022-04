Want to stay refreshed by the pool this summer with a little less guilt? Try our Strawberry Jalapeno Mock-Margarita. The recipe makes two (12 oz.) portions. One portion equals: 150 kcals; 1g protein; 37g carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 0g fat.

Ingredients

1/3 of 1 cucumber, peeled

¼ of 1 jalapeno, seeds and pith removed

1 cup frozen strawberries*

¾ cup orange juice

2 Tbsp. honey

Juice from one lime

1 packet (.8g) True Lemon unsweetened crystallized lemon

½ cup ice

Directions