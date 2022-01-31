Steps to improve heart health in the new year, sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). And Louisiana has higher than average rates of heart disease. February is American Heart Month and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is encouraging everyone to keep their heart strong. Basic lifestyle changes can help, including:
• Getting regular exercise
• Quitting or avoiding tobacco
• Watching your salt and fat intake
• Knowing your numbers for blood pressure and cholesterol
Making big changes can be tough, so start with a plan and talk to your primary care doctor about your family and medical history. Your doctor can help you understand your personal risks for heart disease. Click here to see the services Blue Cross and Blue Shield offers to help members with heart disease or check out their YouTube channel for short videos on health topics.