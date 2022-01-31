×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Steps to improve heart health in the new year, sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield

  • Sponsored Content

Sponsored by

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). And Louisiana has higher than average rates of heart disease. February is American Heart Month and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is encouraging everyone to keep their heart strong. Basic lifestyle changes can help, including:

• Getting regular exercise

• Quitting or avoiding tobacco

• Watching your salt and fat intake

• Knowing your numbers for blood pressure and cholesterol

Making big changes can be tough, so start with a plan and talk to your primary care doctor about your family and medical history. Your doctor can help you understand your personal risks for heart disease. Click here to see the services Blue Cross and Blue Shield offers to help members with heart disease or check out their YouTube channel for short videos on health topics.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Walk-On’s expands with Atlanta office, as CEO Brandon Landry plans new concept for Baton Rouge
NEXT ARTICLE
Baton Rouge is officially in the cryptocurrency game, thanks to fast-growing Game Coin

Latest Stories