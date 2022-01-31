Steps to improve heart health in the new year, sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield

• Getting regular exercise

• Quitting or avoiding tobacco

• Watching your salt and fat intake

• Knowing your numbers for blood pressure and cholesterol

Making big changes can be tough, so start with a plan and talk to your primary care doctor about your family and medical history. Your doctor can help you understand your personal risks for heart disease. Click here to see the services Blue Cross and Blue Shield offers to help members with heart disease or check out their YouTube channel for short videos on health topics.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE