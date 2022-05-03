×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Stay cool this summer, sponsored by Southern Air

  • Sponsored Content

There are many features that make up the perfect air conditioning system, but not everyone can afford them all. Here are the most important features and luckily, each has a wide price range suitable for any budget.

• High efficiency

• Dehumidification

• Temperature

• Air purification

• Fresh air

Southern Air Heating and Cooling of Baton Rouge specializes in helping customers  decide on the best air conditioning system by providing information and education. The company can install a 14-SEER, contractor-grade system, or a 20-SEER deluxe system depending on the customer’s needs. Click here for more information on how Southern Air can help you.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
MidCity Makers Market shifts from monthly to quarterly event
NEXT ARTICLE
Baton Rouge food Instagrammers are supporting local restaurants through content

Latest Stories