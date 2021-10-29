State says betting on 31 different sports and competitions now allowed—even badminton and the Academy Awards

Most gamblers are familiar with professional football and basketball, but the Louisiana Gaming Control Board has included 31 sports that are legal to bet on in its new catalog as the state’s newly-created sports wagering industry gets up and running, The News Star reports.

Some of the sports or events might be surprising—the gaming board also listed snooker, a bumper pool game; the Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest; darts; the Academy Awards; and badminton.

“It’s really amazing all of the options that are offered,” Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says.