Starting today, local college athletes can profit off ‘name, image and likeness’

Fans of LSU, Southern and other local collegiate sports might get to know their favorite players in new ways from now on.
LSU, like the rest of the U.S. college sports industry, will now let players profit off their names, images and likenesses. Effective today, LSU student athletes will be allowed to promote a business or corporation, run their own sports camp, make an appearance or sign an autograph in exchange for money.
The new LSU policy, approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors at its last meeting, comes shortly after the Louisiana Legislature passed SB60 by Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, which allows the state’s college athletes to receive compensation for the use of their names, images and likenesses without putting at risk their amateur status.
Of course, there are some strings attached. The legislation prohibits student athletes from using a university’s trademarks, logos, uniforms or colors without express written permission from the university. College athletes can’t endorse tobacco, alcohol, banned athletic substances or any form of sports betting, and they can’t enter sponsorship agreements if they conflict with the “values” of the university.
As part of LSU’s policy, the school will require student athletes to tell the university about any and all potential endorsement and sponsorship deals.
An LSU spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.
A National Collegiate Athletic Association committee recommended Monday that student-athletes be allowed for the first time to earn money from autograph signings, personal appearances, endorsements and their social media platforms, the New York Times reports, a potentially groundbreaking shift that could see players earn millions of dollars.