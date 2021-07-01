Starting today, local college athletes can profit off ‘name, image and likeness’

Fans of LSU, Southern and other local collegiate sports might get to know their favorite players in new ways from now on.

LSU, like the rest of the U.S. college sports industry, will now let players profit off their names, images and likenesses. Effective today, LSU student athletes will be allowed to promote a business or corporation, run their own sports camp, make an appearance or sign an autograph in exchange for money.

The new LSU policy, approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors at its last meeting, comes shortly after the Louisiana Legislature passed SB60 by Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, which allows the state’s college athletes to receive compensation for the use of their names, images and likenesses without putting at risk their amateur status.