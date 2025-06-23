St. James Place residents party with Rocco’s pizza, Jell-O shots and a College World Series win

Cheers roared and Jell-O shots flowed Sunday, June 22, during the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. But back in Baton Rouge, one watch party was particularly lively.

Lee Drive senior living community St. James Place was abuzz during what would turn out to be the final game of the series. Residents filled the common areas, decked out in their best purple and gold garb for a viewing of the game, fit with the only slices of Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina pizza that could be found outside of Omaha, Nebraska.

Residents at St. James Place don’t need much of a reason to throw a party, says St. James Place Director of Environmental Services Robert Butler. Crowded around the various TVs spread across the rooms, attendees avidly watched the championship while enjoying slices of pizza from Rocco’s and hot dogs and burgers provided by Omaha Steaks.

The day was punctuated by tally marks on their version of Rocco’s famous Jell-O shot board, the smell of ballpark food and booming chants of “Geaux Tigers.” LSU’s mascot, Mike the Tiger, was even in attendance, watching the game and posing for pics.

The plan to have a watch party with pies from the iconic pizza restaurant now synonymous with the College World Series came from St. James Place Director of Active Lifestyles Tonya Dixon, who was looking to outdo herself after the retirement community gained national attention two years ago during LSU’s last appearance at the championship. The community recreated the famed Rocco’s Jell-O shot challenge, competing among the residential buildings and teaching residents how to take the shots.

“People from all over the country were commenting,” Dixon says. “If you’re going to do something again, you’ve got to step up your game. You can’t do the exact same thing.”

While the idea of throwing a Rocco’s pizza party sounded like a good idea, she felt it was wrong to use pizza from any business other than the Omaha eatery. So, she made a call.

“I stopped right then and there while I was brushing my teeth, and called (Rocco’s) at eight o’clock in the morning,” Dixon says.

Rocco’s owner Kevin Culjat, having heard of St. James Place because of its activities in 2023, was very willing to get involved with the party and send pizzas down to Baton Rouge, so residents could have a true Rocco’s pizza party for the championship.

“Seeing the residents at St. James Place having fun with their own Jell-O shot challenge … that’s what the Jell-O shot challenge is all about. It’s more than just a good time in Omaha,” Culjat says. “It’s about bringing fans together, no matter where they are.”

But the distance posed a problem, as Rocco’s doesn’t even deliver within their home city. So, Culjat called in reinforcements: Omaha Steaks, the supplier for the burgers and hot dogs served in Charles Schwab Field, ships across the country.

Together, Rocco’s and Omaha Steaks found a way to freeze and pack up 30 pizzas to send to St. James Place. Omaha Steaks, also wanting to be a part of the fun, sent burgers and hot dogs for residents to eat alongside the LSU fans in the Omaha stadium.

“By three o’clock that afternoon, they called me and said, ‘It’s a go. It’s 100% a go,’” Dixon says.

While LSU fans in Omaha got to experience the College World Series in person, the residents of St. James Place got a taste of the championship back here in Baton Rouge–literally. And although the watch party officially started at 1:30 p.m., residents were already anxiously lining up to get shots and the catered food at 1:15 p.m., resident and former LSU professor June Tuma says.

“It gets people out of their rooms. I see people here I haven’t seen all year,” she says.

Much like the original challenge, which donates a portion of the proceeds to charitable causes, St. James Place also plans to donate $5 for every Jell-O shot taken at the event to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

“Brittnee (Stokes) and Tonya and their amazing team with them have just done a phenomenal job of pulling all this together,” resident Mimi Riche says. “And you can see the excitement. It’s really kind of crazy.”