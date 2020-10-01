LSU Tigers play against Mississippi St. Bulldogs during a game in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 26, 2020. (Photo by: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)

Look, Saturday’s game was bad for a lot of reasons.

The defense had one of the worst performances we’ve seen in years, the offense lacked its now-familiar consistency, and the end result was a 44-34 loss to a Mississippi State team that LSU has historically dominated.

There are plenty of reasons for fans to be upset/disappointed/concerned. But even with all the negatives that seem to be overloading the internet and the “Twitter machine” as Coach O calls it, there were actually a good deal of positives to draw from the loss as well.

In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser take you through it all: the bad, the good and what this team needs to do moving forward to salvage what they can of the season.

It was certainly a disappointing start, but it’s still far from over. Feel free to leave your rants in the comments section or on our social media pages.

