It’s spooky season, and there aren’t many things scarier than picturing LSU entering the second half of its season with a 1-3 record and teams like Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M on the horizon.

Luckily, the Tigers put together what was easily their most complete performance of the 2020 campaign in a 52-24 win against South Carolina. True freshman quarterback T.J. Finley stole the headlines with his stellar performance, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns while looking poised beyond his years in the process.

The LSU offensive line opened plenty of holes for the running game as well, which piled up 276 yards on the ground thanks to strong showings from John Emery Jr. and Ty Davis-Price.

The Tiger defense, which has rightfully had plenty of questions thrown its way this season, still had some struggling moments but looked improved overall. At the very least it was a small step in the right direction for a unit trying to get back on course.

LSU will have to put it all together again this weekend as it travels to Auburn to take on a scrappy 3-2 Tigers team looking for revenge from the past three seasons. Finely will likely slot in as the starter again with Myles Brennan recovering from his injury, and he’ll need an even better performance this week.

How do you feel about LSU’s chances against Auburn? Which Tigers will come out on top? Let us know your thoughts!

