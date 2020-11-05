Forget The Exorcist, Silence of the Lambs or The Shining. The scariest movie Tiger fans saw on Halloween was Auburn’s 48-11 trouncing of LSU.

Nearly nothing went right for LSU in the loss, which was the program’s worst defeat in 24 years. Freshman quarterback T.J. Finley, who had a great performance last week in a win against South Carolina, struggled all afternoon in his second career start. He finished the day 13-of-24 passing for 172 yards, two interceptions and a fumble before being replaced by fellow freshman Max Johnson, who fared only slightly better by throwing for 172 yards and a touchdown.

The Tiger defense did have one of its best quarters of the season to open the contest, before Auburn opened the floodgates in the route. Bo Nix passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns on LSU’s secondary while rushing for 81 yards and another score.

And while Saturday may have felt like a new low point in LSU’s season, the worst may still be yet to come. The Tigers still have Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida all left on the schedule. And don’t underestimate revamped Arkansas and Ole Miss teams, which have already surprised some people.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser go through all the bad and the ugly (there wasn’t enough good) of LSU’s loss to Auburn and what the Tigers need to focus on during the bye week.

Can the defense be fixed? Is the offense now a cause of concern too? Will Bo Pelini make it to the end of the season? Let us know your thoughts.

