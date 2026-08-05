Digging into a defense designed around returning stars

One of the biggest conundrums Lane Kiffin faced upon his arrival at LSU was sorting out what to do with his defensive staff and, specifically, his defensive coordinator.

Blake Baker was well respected both locally and nationally, and the vast majority of Tiger fans were hoping he would stick around for a third season in purple and gold.

But keeping Baker in Baton Rouge would prove to be no easy task. The defensive guru drew head coaching interest from a number of schools including Memphis and Tulane.

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It was widely reported that Baker, a Green Wave alum himself, was “closing in” on becoming Tulane’s next head coach and that “all signs point(ed) toward” LSU losing its defensive coordinator to its in-state rival.

But ultimately, Kiffin was able to muster up a bit more magic and convince Baker to stay another season to the tune of a new three-year, $9.3-million contract that makes him the second-highest-paid coordinator in college football.

It was a big win for LSU, who finished 2025 ranked in the top 25 in scoring defense for the first time since 2017 and the top 30 in total defense since 2019. And contrary to the offense, which saw nearly a complete turnover at almost every position, Baker brings back a healthy mix of returning talents and impactful transfers this fall.

He’s joined by Kiffin’s brother Chris, a longtime defensive coach at both the college and NFL levels, who will act as co-defensive coordinator this season. Positionally, the duo will be responsible for coaching the linebackers, which will be anchored by a pair of dominant SEC veterans.

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Whit Weeks has become a household name for Tiger fans after three strong years in Baton Rouge, highlighted by a standout sophomore season where he finished No. 2 in the SEC and No. 9 nationally with 125 total tackles. He was limited to just 8 games last year after suffering a season-ending injury to his lower leg against South Carolina, so he’ll be itching to get back to his energetic self this fall.

He’ll pair up with another tackling machine in TJ Dottery, a fifth-year senior who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU this summer after a strong 2025 campaign where he led the entire SEC with 98 tackles.

The former 4-star Clemson signee wore the green dot for the Rebels—a small sticker on the back of a helmet that indicates which player has communication with the coaches in order to relay the play to the rest of the defense. It’s a big responsibility, typically only entrusted to the most reliable players, and many predict Dottery will take the same role at LSU.

There’s plenty more talent surrounding this dynamic duo at all levels, some new and some returning. If Baker and Co. can continue building off its strong 2025 season and couple it with a rebuilt Kiffin offense, the Tigers could be building something special.

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NAMES TO WATCH

Ed Orgeron, Special Assistant to Recruiting and Defense

You know it’s been a hectic offseason when LSU’s national-title-winning head coach returning to the coaching staff five years later isn’t the biggest storyline of the summer. Orgeron is indeed back in a new role under Kiffin, where he’ll primarily focus on his specialty of landing some of the nation’s top recruits. Regardless, it’s always entertaining with Coach O is back in the picture.

Ty Benefield, S

Remember the name. Benefield is shaping up to be the next big one to come out of “DBU” after transferring in from Boise State. The experienced safety has started 33 games in his career and was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2025. He should slot in as a starter in the secondary from Day 1.

Princewill Umanmielen, DE

Umanmielen was the third 5-star Kiffin pulled from the portal (after QB Sam Leavitt and OL Jordan Seaton) and was rated as the No. 6 prospect in the entire portal. He’s a 6-foot-4, 244-pound defensive end who finished last season No. 3 in the SEC with 9 sacks and No. 8 with 13 tackles for loss, earning him third-team All-SEC honors.

DJ Pickett, CB

Pickett made a name for himself in Baton Rouge after an impactful freshman season where he played in all 13 games with 3 starts. He recorded 37 tackles, 3 for loss, and a sack in 2025, leading the team with 3 interceptions as well. The 6-foot-4 corner will anchor one of the cornerback spots for the Tigers this year.

Lamar Brown, DE

Brown might be more of a name for the future, but he’s worth getting to know this season. He was rated the No. 1 high school prospect in the country last year after exerting his dominance on both the offensive and defensive lines at University Lab School. His raw potential and elite athleticism should help him see the field a good amount this season, and he’s one to watch down the line.

This article was originally published in 225 Magazine’s 2026 Tiger Pride edition.