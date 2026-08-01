LSU is just different, and Lane Kiffin says that’s exactly why he’s here

“‘Just different’ really entails a lot,” Lane Kiffin said in a press conference earlier this summer. “It means Louisiana, and the mindset of people here. I really enjoy Louisiana parents and how they think and what they put into their kids. And their kids want to work the same way. It’s a different mindset. On top of that, the expectations, the great players that played here, the stadium—all of that is just different than other programs.”

While being “just different” is what drew Kiffin to LSU, in a lot of ways, the Tigers’ new coach represents a return to what many LSU fans feel is its core football identity—style, swagger and, most of all, success.

And not style in the fashion sense—although the players’ pregame walk down Victory Hill says otherwise—but more so in the way you play.

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Having lived through decades of stagnant offenses before witnessing the high-powered barrage of Heisman Trophy winners Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, Tiger fans are always hungry for more points.

And that’s exactly what Kiffin brings.

His track record speaks for itself. Every year he’s held a head coaching or offensive coordinator role at the college level, his offense has landed in the top 50 nationally, with a single near-miss in 2013, finishing No. 51 with USC. Seven times in the last 12 years, his offense has finished inside the top 20.

“He views [offense] very creatively,” LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt tells 225. “I think people don’t really take into account how detail-oriented the coaching staff is. The situation for me is incredible. I’m bouncing ideas off them in meetings, asking questions. A lot of people don’t look at the game the same way, and I think we do. They do an incredible job with all the little intricacies of how to manipulate different defenses. It’s really hard to teach that, and the fact that they’re able to do it and I’m able to bounce ideas off of them [is great].”

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With the flashy offenses comes the swagger.

And when the offense is clicking, Death Valley comes alive and the magic of Tiger Stadium becomes unavoidable. It’s another piece to the “just different” mindset, and it’s the mentality Kiffin is trying to instill in his team with another simple phrase, “Spot the ball.”

Anyone. Anytime. Anywhere. Just spot the ball and let’s play.

“From a head coach standpoint, his mentality is just so different,” LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green tells 225. “Spot the ball. We don’t care who you are or who’s in front of you, he treats everybody the same way. Spot the ball. I love his mentality. Coach Frank Wilson had that mentality … but besides him, we’ve been missing that at LSU since I’ve been here. And man, he’s here, and you feel the energy. With a coach like Coach Kiff that gives you 100% and is real with the players, the players are going to give 110% back because we’re going to fight for our coach. We want to play for that guy, so we do 120% for him.”

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Green’s comments help summarize part of the reason Kiffin has seen so much success in his coaching career.

Despite starting his career at a young age, winning has followed the longtime coach at nearly every stop in his career. His unique playstyle and unabashed swagger have resulted in a 116-53 college head coaching record, as well as three national titles as an assistant coach.

Kiffin’s wide-ranging experience that dates back to 1997 has also adequately prepared him for the mammoth that is the LSU football program.

“He’s matured in the business as a coach,” LSU vice president and director of athletics Verge Ausberry tells 225. “We always knew he had one of the best minds of football. But I always tell people that being a head coach is not just X’s and O’s—it’s running the whole program. This is one of the biggest brands and one of the biggest football programs in the country by far. And to handle this program, you have to have not only the right mindset but the right people you put around you also. There are so many facets that go into making LSU football what it is, and [the head coach] has to have total control of it. You have to know what you want. You have to be demanding. At the same time, you have to have some direction on where you want to take a program like this.”

By all accounts, it seems Kiffin has been slowly fine-tuning his program vision over the years.

Most recently, he guided Ole Miss to double-digit wins four times in six years, including a program-best 11-1 regular season record last year. For reference, Ole Miss had just two 10-win seasons since 1972 prior to Kiffin’s arrival.

His message is being well-received by players too, it seems. Despite this offseason’s coaching change, which historically leads to poorer recruiting classes, LSU still managed to finish with the best transfer portal class in the country as well as the No. 12 high school recruiting class. The Tigers are off to a hot start in next year’s recruiting, too, with 16 commits already on board.

“We teach the recruits that if you’re going to come here with the way we do it here, it’s going to be really different,” Kiffin said in a summer press conference. “If you want to get a check and be pretty good, it’s not going to work. You’re not going to like it. Being the best player that you can be the entire year—if that isn’t your No. 1 focus outside of everything else, it’s not going to be a great experience.”

Kiffin has made it clear that he’s here for one reason and one reason only: to win a national championship. He’s won them as an assistant, and he’s come close as a head coach.

But something about LSU is just different. And its inherent magic, coupled with Kiffin’s now more mature, innovative mind, might just be a match made in heaven.

“We’re going to compete for championships, and that’s why he came to LSU,” Ausberry says. “It wasn’t the money. The money was the same at all the schools that came after him this year. He knew that here he could compete and win championships, and that’s the reason he came to LSU. He knew that this was the best job in America, and he wanted to be here. He watched what has happened here in the past and how many national championships we’ve won and how many played in SEC championships and what this program really is. When you look at all the great players playing in the NFL right from Louisiana, you don’t have to go far. He knew that he could accomplish what he wanted to accomplish and win a national championship here at LSU.”

This article was originally published in the August 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.