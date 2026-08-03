Get gameday ready with 225’s August and Tiger Pride issues, on stands now

If you haven’t heard the name Lane Kiffin, you might be living under a rock.

LSU’s new head coach has had his fair share of publicity, even before he took the lucrative—and for Ole Miss fans, slightly shady—deal to come to the Red Stick to lead the Tigers. Aside from lots of personality, Kiffin is also bringing high hopes to local football fans this season. But will he be the hero we need for another natty? Read what sports writer Mark Clements has to say in our August cover story.

Also in this issue, find out who’s behind Southern University’s championship-winning esports team, see what food businesses are making appearances in Tiger Stadium this season, and get a preview of Baton Rouge’s cultural calendar.

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Got fall gamedays on your mind? Read tailgating tips, season previews and player interviews in our latest edition of Tiger Pride, our annual standalone publication that pays homage to the passion and pageantry of LSU football. Find this fan guide tucked into this year’s August issue or flip through it all below.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].

August

Tiger Pride