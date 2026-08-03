Get our email newsletter

Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Get our email newsletter

Get gameday ready with 225’s August and Tiger Pride issues, on stands now

It's time to get your head in the game 🏈🐅

By
Olivia Deffes
-

If you haven’t heard the name Lane Kiffin, you might be living under a rock.

LSU’s new head coach has had his fair share of publicity, even before he took the lucrative—and for Ole Miss fans, slightly shady—deal to come to the Red Stick to lead the Tigers. Aside from lots of personality, Kiffin is also bringing high hopes to local football fans this season. But will he be the hero we need for another natty? Read what sports writer Mark Clements has to say in our August cover story. 

Also in this issue, find out who’s behind Southern University’s championship-winning esports team, see what food businesses are making appearances in Tiger Stadium this season, and get a preview of Baton Rouge’s cultural calendar.

- Advertisement -

Got fall gamedays on your mind? Read tailgating tips, season previews and player interviews in our latest edition of Tiger Pride, our annual standalone publication that pays homage to the passion and pageantry of LSU football. Find this fan guide tucked into this year’s August issue or flip through it all below.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].

August

Tiger Pride

 

Olivia Deffes
By Olivia Deffes
Olivia Deffes started with "225" as an intern during her senior year at LSU, polishing off her part-time gig with her first-ever cover story on Garth Brooks' iconic visit to Tiger Stadium. After graduating, she took a 10-day summer break before starting full time with the magazine as its digital staff writer before taking on the role of digital editor, and now, managing editor. Besides being a journalist, she's a self-proclaimed sweet treat enthusiast and One Direction historian. Find her hunting down celeb interviews, perfecting our social media pages or gabbing about Harry Styles.

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company