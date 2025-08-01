From running backs to tight ends, here are LSU’s offensive players to watch 2025

In the era of the transfer portal, teams are bringing in more new faces than ever before. This season’s LSU Tigers are no exception.

With 247Sports’ No. 10 high school recruiting class and No. 1 transfer portal class, Brian Kelly enters the biggest year of his coaching career with incredible talent at his disposal.

Meet some newcomers on the offensive side of the ball, with some key returners from last year’s squad.

#29

Caden Durham

Coming off a freshman campaign that saw him average 5.3 yards per carry for 753 yards on the ground, Durham is poised to etch his name in LSU’s long list of outstanding running backs. For all the damage he does on the ground, he is also an excellent target receiving out of the backfield. With 260 receiving yards, he’ll be a key part of the offensive engine.

#22

Harlem Berry

Hailing from Metairie, Berry was the No. 1 running back recruit in the nation in 2024, finishing his high school career with over 8,000 yards rushing and more than 150 touchdowns. The former track star’s breakneck speed and impressive balance bode well for a freshman looking to leave his mark.

#28

Kaleb Jackson

A Baton Rouge native and Liberty Magnet High School grad, Jackson will have his work cut out for him in the stacked running-back room. The 235-pound junior has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn’t been able to string together consistent performances. Look for him in short-yardage situations, and watch out when he gets a full head of steam.

#14

Trey’Dez Green

A 6-foot-7 tight end, Zachary’s own has a chance to be wildly impactful. Green spent his freshman campaign behind Mason Taylor, learning from one of the purple-and-gold’s best-ever tight ends. With a year of experience under his belt, including a strong bowl game performance, Green is likely to see a massive uptick in usage.

#10

Bauer Sharp

A transfer from the University of Oklahoma who began his college career at Southeastern Louisiana University, Sharp aims to be a solid No. 2 option at tight end. He led Oklahoma with 42 receptions for 324 yards in 2024.

#3

Chris Hilton Jr.

Injuries have derailed the former four-star recruit during his time here. While he may now be more known for his relationship with LSU Women’s Basketball star Flau’jae Johnson, Hilton should finally have a breakout season. A healthy Hilton is key to the offense’s ability to stretch the field and open up the passing game.

#1

Aaron Anderson

After a rocky 2023 campaign that saw him only catch 12 balls for 59 yards, Anderson quickly became one of Garrett Nussmeier’s favorite targets in 2024. With 61 catches for 884 yards and five touchdowns, including a game-tying touchdown against Ole Miss, the New Orleans native has made himself a household name in south Louisiana.

#4

Nic Anderson

Another Oklahoma transfer, Anderson is now two years removed from an impressive freshman campaign where he reeled in 38 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. After dealing with a quad injury that kept him out for a majority of 2024, LSU hopes the 2023 version of the 6-foot-4 target returns.

#6

Barion Brown

A transfer from the University of Kentucky, Brown has made his mark as an elite return man. Amassing over 1,400 return yards and five touchdowns to go along with 1,528 receiving yards, Brown is a versatile sparkplug for a team that has struggled on special teams under Kelly.

#11

Michael Van Buren Jr.

A transfer from Mississippi State University, Van Buren was a starter during his lone year in Starkville. With 1,886 yards passing to go along with 11 touchdowns through the air, the passing numbers don’t jump off the page. Expect Van Buren to spend this year learning from Nussmeier before entering 2026 with a chance at the starting spot.