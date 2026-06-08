FIFA World Cup 2026 starts tomorrow. Here’s where to catch the global hype in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge might be a football town, but soccer is in the air. Tomorrow marks the beginning of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the largest in history, with 104 matches played across North America until the final faceoff on July 19 in New York. The United States Men’s National Soccer Team plays its first game on Friday, June 12, against Paraguay in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. CT.

Even if you’re not a soccer fan, it’s hard not to get excited about this year’s World Cup. It’s the first time three countries, the United States, Canada and Mexico, have co-hosted it. And it’s the first time 48 teams can participate, up from the previous 32-team format.

Ride-or-die fans entered a lottery system for exorbitantly priced tickets to matches at one of 16 possible stadiums. But the vast majority of the world will be watching from home or at their favorite fútbol-friendly bar.

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Here at home, Pelican to Mars has become one of the best places in the region to watch soccer. Its visible Premier League flags reveal a year-round hub for local enthusiasts.

Much of this stems from owner Lance Paddock’s willingness to open his eclectic Mid City watering hole early on weekend mornings since launching in 2023. That’s made it easy for serious soccer fans living in Baton Rouge to catch matches broadcast live in Europe. The bar opens at 9 am on Saturday and Sundays, and Paddock has welcomed patrons even earlier when groups request it, he says.

“It’s not unlike being in England,” he says of the bar’s palpable soccer culture. “You go down to the pub and watch the game.”

Count on World Cup matches to be broadcast until the July 19 finals, no matter how the underdog U.S men’s team fares, Paddock says. And expect to find the bar filled with strong opinions and loud cheering.

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“The word ‘fan’ comes from fanatics,” he says. “And that’s what soccer fans are. Fanatics.”

Over the next month, World Cup matches will be broadcast in bars and restaurants across the city. Here are a few to check out.

Where to watch:

2678 Government St.

7477 Burbank Dr.

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10001 Perkins Rowe

1509 Government St.

214 Third St., Ste. 10

5252 Corporate Blvd.

3808 Government St.

5435 Government St.

7333 Highland Rd.

4608 Bennington Ave.

10155 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 110

Various Locations