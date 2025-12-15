Baton Rouge’s Dunham Tigers bring home Division III state football championship

With a decisive 34-17 win over Calvary Baptist Academy at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Thursday, Dec. 12, The Dunham School football team sealed the Division III Select State Championship, bringing home the title for the first time since 2004.

It’s been a standout season for the Tigers this year, fueled by phenom junior quarterback Elijah Haven, the class of 2027’s current No. 1 high school recruit nationwide.

The Dunham Tigers were the only team from Baton Rouge to claim a state title this season, earning them a proclamation from Mayor-President Sid Edwards declaring Monday, Dec. 15, The Dunham School Football Team Day.

“We got 62 guys that practice their butts off every single day. We got a group of coaches who just absolutely love these kids,” Dunham athletic director and football head coach Neil Weiner said at the post-game press conference. “It’s pretty special when you see the whole group working together like that.”

Weiner, son of legendary Catholic High football coach Dale Weiner, has helped Dunham earn seven district championships and two state runner-up titles since he took over in 2013. With Haven returning in 2026 for his senior year, talk of a repeat is already in the air.

Haven clocked 410 yards of total offense and broke state records for single season passing touchdowns, 62, and career total touchdowns, 180. On Dec. 5, he was named Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year.

“I’ve been wanting the state championship for a while,” Haven said. “So, it feels good. It just reflects on the team.”